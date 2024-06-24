Tehran, Manama discuss releasing Iran's frozen forex reserves by Bahrain

During a meeting between the Deputy for International Affairs of the Central Bank of Iran and the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain on June 23, both sides emphasized the release of Iran's foreign exchange resources in Bahrain in a technical context and based on mutual respect, IRNA reported citing CBI on Monday.

They discussed the causes of the issue and identified existing obstacles, presenting solutions to address them in hope of achieving results soon.

The two sides agreed to continue specialized talks between the central banks of the two countries after the political talks of the Bahraini Foreign Minister in Tehran.

Specialized talks between the two sides are scheduled to be held in Tehran or Manama in the coming days and it will continue until the results are achieved.

Reportedly, the Central Bank of Iran still has the option of pursuing legal action in international courts, as approved by the parliament in the past few months. However, the parties are hopeful that desired results can be achieved faster through negotiations and by providing technical solutions.

3266**2050