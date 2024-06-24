Jun 24, 2024, 7:17 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85519270
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s acting FM, Turkish deputy FM meet in Tehran

Jun 24, 2024, 7:17 PM
News ID: 85519270
Iran’s acting FM, Turkish deputy FM meet in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran have met in Tehran on Monday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 19th ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in the Iranian capital.

Bagheri Kani also had a meeting with Shahriar Alam, a Bangladeshi lawmaker who was present at the ACD meeting.

Iran’s acting FM, Turkish deputy FM meet in Tehran

Iran's acting foreign minister had already met with Kuwaiti foreign minister, Saudi deputy foreign minister, Oman’s representative, and Russia’s deputy foreign minister on the sidelines of the meeting.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani opened the ACD summit on Monday at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran.

“We are proud to be hosting the ministerial summit of the ACD in Tehran and assume its (rotating) presidency,” said the diplomat in his opening speech at the summit.

He added that some 41 delegations of ministers and international organizations are present in the meeting.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .