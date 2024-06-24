Jun 24, 2024, 3:05 PM
News ID: 85519052
T T
3 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Dossier

100 children martyred, injured every day in Gaza: UNICEF

Jun 24, 2024, 3:05 PM
News ID: 85519052
100 children martyred, injured every day in Gaza: UNICEF

Tehran, IRNA – The Spokesperson for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), James Elder, has stated that 100 children are martyred or wounded in Gaza every day, noting, "If the war does not stop, the situation will get worse."

Elder stated on Monday that the civilians, particularly children, in the Gaza Strip are suffering greatly due to the ongoing war, reported by IRNA, citing the Palestinian Shahab news agency.

He emphasized that if the war does not stop and aid is not allowed into the Gaza Strip, the situation will deteriorate further.

Recently, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med) reported that the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip confirmed the deaths of four children from hunger and malnutrition within a week, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the Gaza Strip to 40.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,598 Palestinians have been martyred, and 86,032 wounded in the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

3266**2050

3 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .