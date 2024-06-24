ACD can help create more powerful Asia: Iran’s acting president

In a message to the 19th ministerial meeting of the ACD which is underway in Tehran, Mokhber highlighted the significance of the summit in the region.

Asia could be an impetus in the formation of an international convergence, he pointed out.

Mokhber expressed the hope that this meeting could help enhance solidarity among the Asian nations in line with observing Asian values creating a coherent network of constructive cooperation and strengthening friendly ties in this continent.

In his message, he paid respect to Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a copter crash on May 19.

Raisi played a key role in advancing the multilateral diplomacy of the Islamic Republic, he noted.

The official slammed the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Mokhber condemned the international community's indifference in dealing with the Zionist crimes in the enclave over the past eight months.

The history proves that the opposition against the innocent will not remain unanswered, he underlined.

We consider Palestine an integral part of the Islamic world and stand with all our might to support Palestinians, he underscored.

