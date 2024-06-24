Supreme Leader to deliver key speech on Eid al-Ghadir day

Thousands of people from five Iranian provinces of Tehran, Gilan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Markazi and North Khorasan will attend the ceremony in the capital Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh, where Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech will start at 10 am local time.

The ceremony, dubbed Guardianship and Brotherhood, will mark the day Imam Ali (AS) was appointed by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech, which will be broadcast live on the Iranian state TV and his website, will come days before Iran holds snap presidential elections on June 8.