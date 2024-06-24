ACD to discuss possible regional crises: Iran's official 

The ACD’s 19th ministerial meeting commenced in Tehran, Iran, on Monday with delegations from Asian countries, international organizations, and senior Iranian officials in attendance.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani opened the ACD summit on Monday at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran.

Some 41 delegations of ministers and international organizations are present at the meeting.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari told reporters on Monday that the summit will address the political, economic, and military issues of the Middle East region.

The talks aim to help create peace and prevent possible crises in the region, he further noted.

The summit could play a role in the synergy of areas such as trade and industrial innovation, particularly transit, from China to Europe, the official noted.

Safari said Foreign delegations have already engaged in bilateral meetings, enhancing cooperation with Iran.

