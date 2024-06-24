Iran, Bahrain agree to start talks aimed at resuming diplomatic relations

Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani arrived in Tehran on Sunday to take part in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit which is being held on June 23-24.

Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Bahrain’s top diplomat Al Zayani on the first day of the two-day summit.

Following the meeting, the two countries released a statement reaching an agreement to begin talks aimed at restoring political relations between the two countries.

The bilateral talks took place within the framework of the historical fraternal relations between the kingdom of Bahrain and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement read.

The two sides met in line with religious commonalities, neighborliness, common history, and mutual interests, it added.

Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 30 Asian countries are in Tehran to participate in the summit, which is focused on ways to promote cooperation among member states.

The ACD was established in 2002 in Thailand and is headquartered in Kuwait. A fundamental goal of the alliance is to consolidate Asia's strengths and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage.

