Yemen confirms attacks on two ships bound for occupied Palestine

Yemen confirms attacks on two ships bound for occupied Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, has confirmed the missile attacks on two ships heading to occupied Palestine.

According to Al-Masirah, Saree said that “Transworld Navigator” was targeted in the Red Sea by unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) of the Yemeni army for the second time.

The Yemeni army announced that the missile unit targeted another ship named “STOLT SEQUOIA” in the Indian Ocean with a missile.

He added that both vessels were targeted because they belonged to companies that had violated the embargo of the Zionist regime to enter the ports.

In another part of the statement, the Yemeni army referred to the departure of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower from the Red Sea as the result of the Yemeni army’s operation.

The Yemeni army once again warned foreign companies that their ships would be attacked if they cooperated with the Zionist regime.

It also expressed gratitude to the companies that have stopped shipping to the ports of occupied Palestine.

