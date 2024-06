The under-17 Iranian wrestlers won 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze, securing a total of 200 scores and finishing the second after Uzbekistan.

The three gold medals were scored by Abolfazl Karami in 51kg, Emadreza Mohsen-nezhad in 80kg, and Danial Izadi in 92kg.

Iran was followed by Kazakhstan. India and China came next respectively.

The U17 Asian Championships were held on June 22-23.

