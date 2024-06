The cut in the relations between Bogota and Tel Aviv happened after Colombian President Gustavo Petro said in a speech on the International Workers Day that his country has plans to cut relations with the Zionist regime for its invasion of Gaza.

Local media said that the Zionist Ambassador to Bogota Gali Dagan has departed for Tel Aviv.

The Colombian Ambassador to the Zionist regime is also said to leave Tel Aviv within the next few days.

