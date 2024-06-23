Tehran hosts ACD senior officials meeting

The meeting of senior officials of the ACD took place in Tehran on Sunday and the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Mehdi Safari, chaired the meeting.

The officials of 32 countries reviewed the latest developments of the summit and examined the documents of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting for approval at the ACD Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Safari told reporters that one of the goals of the ACD's meeting of foreign ministers is to achieve synergy between Asian countries in various areas.

He noted that the ACD summit in Tehran provides a good platform for member states to enhance cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

The meeting of top diplomats from the ACD member states will be hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran and chaired by Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, on June 24, 2024.

Iran has assumed the presidency of the ACD since late 2023.

The ACD was established in 2002 and its Secretariat is located in Kuwait. It currently has 35 members.

Iran has hosted key ACD meetings in Iran in the past, including a summit of foreign ministers, a meeting of heads of chambers of commerce, and a conference of tourism ministers in the historic city of Yazd.

3266** 2050