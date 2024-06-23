Bagheri Kani: Tehran is hosting 41 diplomatic delegations in ACD meeting

"We are proud to host the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) ministerial meeting in Tehran and to preside over this meeting," Bagheri Kani said.

He further noted that 41 delegations of ministers and international organizations will participate in this meeting.

Bagheri Kani also stated that this event provides a platform for strengthening cooperation between Asian countries and shows the Asian desire for multilateralism and inclusiveness.

Iran has assumed the presidency of the ACD since late 2023.

On Sunday, the first day of the summit, experts and senior executives from ACD members states will coordinate the topics to be discussed by senior diplomats the following day.

Bagheri Kani will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit on Monday.

The ACD was established in 2002 and its Secretariat is located in Kuwait. It currently has 35 members.

The organization has convened key meetings in Iran in the past, including a summit of foreign ministers, a meeting of heads of chambers of commerce and a conference of tourism ministers in the historic city of Yazd.

2050