Iran parliament introduces motion to blacklist Canadian army

A total of 250 members of the Iranian parliament signed a statement on Sunday to denounce the Canadian government's decision to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), proposing a motion to blacklist the Canadian army in retaliation.

The statement hailed the IRGC for its role in maintaining Iran's internal security, and territorial integrity, plus defending oppressed nations in the region.

It described the Canadian anti-IRGC move as a result of recent strategic developments (Operation True Promise) that have elevated Iran's status in the region and the world.

Referring to the Canadian government’s role in supporting the criminal and child-killing Zionist regime, it termed the anti-IRGC move a stupid act that is contrary to all international laws and regulations.

The Iranian parliament urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to utilize all political and international avenues to condemn Canada's actions against the IRGC.

Canada’s federal government, in yet another hostile and reckless move, has announced that it will place Iran’s IRGC on its so-called list of terrorist organizations, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper.

In May, the Canadian House of Commons unanimously passed a motion to designate IRGC, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.

