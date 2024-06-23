Israeli war on Gaza deprives 800k students of right to education

In a statement, the Palestinian Education Ministry said that 40,000 high school students will not be able to participate in this year’s final exams, a matter which threatens their future and undermines their chances of enrolling in universities.

Some 85% of educational facilities in Gaza are out of service due to direct and deliberate targeting by the Israeli regime’s military forces, posing a significant challenge to efforts to resume the educational process after the end of the war.

Sadeq al-Khadour, spokesperson for the Education Ministry in Palestine, said in a press conference that as a result of the Zionist regime’s military aggression in the Gaza Strip, some 350 teachers and 8,000 students have been martyred, and that more than 90% of schools in the besieged area have been demolished, and 630,000 students have been deprived of attending classes.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that 76% of schools in the Gaza Strip have been damaged in the attacks by the Zionist regime. Those schools had been turned into shelters for Palestinian refugees in recent months, but the Zionists even pounded those centers.

Some 37,551 Palestinians have been martyred since October 7, 2023, and at least 85,911 people have been injured in the Gaza onslaught.

