Vessel targeted by drones near Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah: Report

The UKMTO has announced that it has received a report of an incident involving a merchant vessel west of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

Sputnik news agency reported a drone strike on American military base Al-Tanf in Syria.

Suicide drones targeted the base on the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan, the Russian source added.

The attack was launched with three drones late on Sunday, the report said, adding that the US air defense was unable to counter the attack.

Yemen, since mid-November 2023, has been launching attacks on Israeli ships or vessels heading for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

The Arab country says its attacks are aimed at pressuring the regime to stop its military offensives in Gaza and lift its blockade of the Palestinian territory where almost the entire population is facing shortages of basic supplies.

