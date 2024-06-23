Iranian climber books berth for Paris Olympics

Alipour claimed the ticket for the Paris games after he scored 61 points on Saturday, the third day of the Olympic Qualifier Series held in Budapest, Hungary from June 20 to 24.

He is among the 14 athletes in Men’s speed climbing, who qualified for Paris 2024.

Alipour, 30 years old, is nicknamed the “Persian Cheetah” and has set world records in speed climbing in several occasions.

Back in 2017, he was crowned the International World Games Association’s Athlete of the Year, among other titles gained at global competitions in the past years.

