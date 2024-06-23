Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on southern occupied Palestine

In its statement early on Sunday, the resistance group said the attack was in support of the people of Palestine and Gaza and in response to the Israeli regime’s crimes, according to the Shehab news agency.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq will continue its attacks on the Zionist regime’s bases, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Yemen’s Armed Forces Yahya Saree said Yemen’s forces and the forces of the Islamic resistance of Iraq targeted five vessels in Haifa Port and the Mediterranean Sea in a joint operation.

Saree added the joint operation will continue until the end of Israel’s aggression and the lifting of the siege against the Gaza Strip.

Elaborating on the joint operation, the spokesman said two ships carrying cement and two freighters were first targeted by the Yemeni armed forces and the Iraqi resistance group in Haifa Port in occupied Palestine, after which they targeted Shorthorn Express in the Mediterranean Sea.

He further noted the two operations were carried out successfully, adding that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue such joint actions in order to support the Palestinian people.

The Arab country, since mid-November, has been launching attacks on Israeli ships or vessels heading for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories in response to the war on Gaza.

From the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, over 37,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

