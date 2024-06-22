Fire crew struggle to contain wildfire in western Iran

According to Mehdi Pazooki, the director general of crisis management in Lorestan province, the first helicopter was sent to the wildfire area in Poldokhtar in the southern part of the province at 6:00 AM local time.

The second helicopter was dispatched by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace from Tehran to Lorestan, after refueling in Khorramabad, the capital city of the province, which is en route to the affected area, said Pazouki.

The extent of the fire and the resulting damage cannot be accurately predicted until the fire is fully extinguished, he said adding that the operation to contain the fire faces challenges due to the intense heat and difficult terrain.

Aid workers have been diligently working to control the fire since it began on Friday.

Pazooki emphasized that if the fire persists, they will request an Ilyushin 76 aircraft.

Since the beginning of the Iranian year in late March, approximately 1,300 hectares of Lorestan’s forests have been consumed by fire.

1483**9417