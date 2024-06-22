China sanctions Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sales

China will freeze movable, immovable and other kinds of property of Lockheed Martin’s senior executives including its chairman James Donald Taiclet, and will bar them from entering the country, the statement on Friday said.

The companies on the sanction list include Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories and Lockheed Martin Ventures, according to the statement.

China has repeatedly called on the US, an important international backer and arms supplier for democratically-governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, to stop its arms sales to the island.

Beijing has applied sanctions on US companies including Lockheed Martin on numerous occasions for selling arms to Taiwan.

