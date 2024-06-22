Iran, Tajikistan, Russia unveil first jointly-made movie

The Iranian entertainment TV network iFilm made the movie with its Tajikistani and Russian partners, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The director of Tajikfilm, Mahmadsaid Shohiyon, who was present in the unveiling ceremony, appreciated the director of the joint movie which was made with cooperation of “Iranian brothers” in Persian language.

Elsewhere, the Iranian producer of “Fish on the Hook” Amir Tajik spoke at the ceremony and hailed Tajikistan’s hospitality as Tehran and Dushanbe share common language, beliefs and culture.

He expressed hope that the movie directed by Muhiddin Muzaffar would be screened internationally.

Directed by Tajikistan’s Muzaffar and jointly produced by Iran’s Tajik and Russia’s Dmitry Pirkulov, “Fish on the Hook” is a 105-minute movie whose first screening will be in Iran.

A number of officials of cinema, a group of cultural Iranian and Tajikistani officials, and Iran's Ambassador to Dushanbe Alireza Haqiqian attended the unveiling ceremony.

