Iran, Belarus to expand ties in producing gas turbines

The 4th meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization energy ministers' was convened in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday, where Iran’s Minister of Energy Aliakbar Mehrabian held talks with the energy minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich.

Referring to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's emphasis on expanding ties with the countries of the region, especially Belarus, Mehrabian said in the meeting that the relations between Tehran and Minsk are at a high level, especially in the political field.

Mehrabian said Belarus is an advanced country in terms of industry and technology and enjoys good levels of technological progress in electronics, mining and mineral machinery, and different industrial equipment.

He said that Iran has also made significant progress in the field of industry since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, adding that Iran-Belarus relations in the economic field need to be expanded.

The energy minister of the Republic of Belarus, for his part, in the meeting referring to the exchange of experiences between Iran and Belarus in the field of manufacturing and repairing gas turbines, emphasized the need for launching all-out cooperation with Iran for the design and manufacturing of power plants.

Karankevich announced his country's readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in all fields, especially in trade and economy.

The members of the SCO stressed the need to enhance cooperation in the areas of production, transmission, and consumption of energy.

6125**9417