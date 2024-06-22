Iran wins title of first Zurkhaneh Sports World Cup

The first edition of the Zurkhaneh Sports World Cup was held in the central province of Iran on June 20-21.

The sporting event featured 130 athletes from Tajikistan, India, Syria, Lithuania, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Belarus, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Tanzania, Palestine, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Poland, Pakistan, Burundi, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Estonia, Rwanda, and Kenya.

Iran's national team claimed the title of the competition with 257 points, while the Republic of Azerbaijan finished second with 185 points.

With 170 points, Iraq came third at the event.

Zurkhaneh, which literally means ‘strength house’ in Persian, is a special traditional place where men practice heroic sports. For Iranians, it is associated with virtues and is symbol of their national identity.

