Iran's UN mission: Israel's regime will be final loser of any action against Lebanon

"Any imprudent decision by the occupying Israeli regime to save itself could plunge the region into a new war, the consequence of which would be the destruction of Lebanon's infrastructure as well as that of the 1948 occupied territories," the mission said on its X account.

It added that undoubtedly, this war will have one ultimate loser, which is the Zionist regime.

"The Lebanese Resistance Movement, Hezbollah, has the capability to defend itself and Lebanon—perhaps the time for the self-annihilation of this illegitimate regime has come," it added.

2050