Hamas welcomes UN inquiry results as ‘another’ confirmation of Zionist crimes in Gaza

In a media statement, Hamas said that the commission’s outcomes are yet another international confirmation of the Zionist crimes against the Palestinians.

“A new confirmation from a high-ranking international body of what the criminal Zionist occupation army has committed and continues to commit in the Gaza Strip and all our occupied territories, which are crimes and violations that have no justification other than the application of genocide and ethnic cleansing and displacement against our Palestinian people,” the statement said.

However, Hamas expressed regret at what it called “equating the victim with the executioner.”

Hamas has called on the international community, the UN and all human rights bodies to stop the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, stressing that it is a collective responsibility and a legal and moral duty to stop the crime of genocide that is being carried out in full view of the entire world.

