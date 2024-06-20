Commander: Iran to respond decisively to any kind of threat

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard visited the different parts, sites and radar positions of the Shiraz Air Defense Unit while being in the South Air Defense Zone and evaluated the level of combat readiness and operational capability of these units.

During his visit, the commander of the Air Defense Force told a group of commanders and employees that wherever "we achieved success in the country, we were indebted and indebted to resorting to jihadist spirit and seeking martyrdom. "Therefore, we must promote this spirit and culture in the country."

Emphasizing the need to improve combat power, he pointed out that relying on internal power and obedience to the Supreme Commander, "we are stronger and more advanced than ever in terms of defense, and we assure that we will respond decisively" and fully to any kind of threat.

