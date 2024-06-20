Canada’s move against IRGC ‘a gift’ to Israel, terrorists: Iran acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the comment on Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, a day after the Canadian government took the measure against the IRGC, following in the footsteps of the US that listed the Iranian military force as a terrorist group in 2019.

“Canada's unlawful act of labeling an integral part of official armed forces of I.R. Iran that has had an unmatched role in defending the national security and territorial integrity of beloved Iran, in protecting the regional security and stability and in countering Da’esh terrorism, as terrorism, is a malicious provocation that violates the principles and rules of international law and is just a gift to the genocidal regime, terrorists and other enemies of regional peace and stability”, the Iranian diplomat said in his post.

He added that the “Canadian government will be responsible for the consequences of this provocative and irresponsible decision.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani had also strongly condemned Canada’s “unwise decision”, describing it as a hostile act that runs contrary to international norms and principles.

