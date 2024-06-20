Iran: No regional peace as long as Zionist regime exists

“There is no place for crimes, occupation and attacks against Gaza, Palestine and the region. The notion that the region will see a return to peace despite the continued occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime is nothing more than a mirage”, the Iranian diplomat said on Thursday in an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera Network.

He also said that the more the Zionist regime makes threats, the more it will plunge into the quagmire of its crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The Zionists should realize that their crimes will bring no achievement for them but will cause new actions against them, Bagheri Kani warned.

The Iranian diplomat, heading a delegation, arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha on Wednesday afternoon for talks with top officials there.

