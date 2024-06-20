Frictions growing between Netanyahu, Biden: US media

The Axios news website broke the news by quoting some informed sources that is likely to grow frictions between Tel Aviv and Washington over a video released by Netanyahu on Tuesday.

In the video, the Zionist premier claimed that the US was withholding military aid, despite Hochstein’s clarification that the accusations regarding the suspension of weapons are false.

Axios, quoting American officials, also reported that the new dispute between Netanyahu and the Biden administration will prevent efforts to reach a ceasefire and avoid war with Hezbollah.

As the news came out, Biden's team said they are “angry and shocked” over Netanyahu's “ingratitude.”

Also, some American officials who had watched Netanyahu's accusation video said he looked “unhinged.”

It was last Monday that the US special envoy held talks with Israeli officials including Netanyahu before his visit to Beirut, Lebanon.

The US has repeatedly called for easing tensions as the Zionist regime and the Lebanese resistance movement remained engaged in tit-for-tat strikes ever since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

New developments came as Netanyahu has been invited by Republican and Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate to address a joint session of Congress next month.

Several lawmakers have already decided not to attend the session.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said late Tuesday that Democratic and Republican leaders should withdraw their invitation for Netanyahu to speak at Congress next month after he released a video attacking the Biden administration for "withholding" weapons from Israel's military.

