Iran envoy’s letter to UNSC refutes ‘baseless’ US accusation

According to IRNA, Iravani in separate letters to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council once again clarified Iran’s stance on the situation in Yemen and responded to another claim recently made by the United States.

Referring to our previous correspondences, including the letters dated January 15, February 19, March 18, and May 15, 2024 (S/2024/64- S/2024/175- S/2024/244- S/2024/389), I would like to address another claim made by the US representative against the Islamic Republic of Iran about the situation in Yemen during the open session of the Security Council held on June 13, 2024 under the agenda of the situation in the Middle East (S/2024/9654), Iravani said in his letter.

The Iranian envoy clarified: “Unfortunately, the representative of the United States, in line with his country's usual approach, has misused the podium of the Security Council to accuse other independent nations”.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects these baseless accusations as it has stated on many occasions about its commitment to the relevant resolutions of the Security Council regarding the situation in Yemen and has not participated in activities that violate these resolutions", he added.

Iravani further said that his country “has always emphasized the peaceful resolution of the Yemen crisis through diplomatic channels" and expressed its commitment to maritime security and freedom of navigation.

He, however, accused the United States and its coalition partners of "committing acts of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen", which grossly violate international laws, the UN Charter, and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council. “These flagrant violations endanger regional peace and stability, hamper efforts to reach a peaceful solution in Yemen, and exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis in the country”.

Iran's ambassador continued: “The United States is fully responsible for these gross violations and cannot deny its responsibility. Therefore, the use of failed tactics, lies and misinformation campaign about the situation in Yemen cannot justify or legitimize the US aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen “.

At the end, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations requested the President of the Security Council to circulate and present his letter as a document of the council.