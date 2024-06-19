Jun 19, 2024, 7:51 PM
Iran's House of Industrialists opens office in Balkan region

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's House of Industrialists has opened an office in East Europe and Balkan region, according to the director of the House.

Alireza Banihashemi said on Wednesday that these offices intend to create and give a boost to sustainable export markets, attract investors, transfer technology, and help the exports of technological services.

He added that the office in the Balkan region is the thirteenth such office that Iran's House of Industrialists have opened abroad.

Offices have earlier been in Australia, Oman, Dubai, Turkiye, Russia, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Africa, Ivory Coast, Tajikistan, Germany, Britain and Italy, he noted.    

Ali Tahmak, who has been appointed as the head of the office in Balkan, also said that “we will soon be witnessing extensive economic activity between [Balkan] countries and Iran".

