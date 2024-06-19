International internet capacity of Iran doubled: ICT Minister

Zarepour said on Wednesday that the total capacity of Iran’s transmission network has been 31 to 32 terabits per second since the network was set up three decades ago until the inauguration of the incumbent government on August 3, 2021, adding that in less than the past three years, the same amount of network capacity has been added to the country's main communication network with over 100% of the equipment manufactured domestically.

Over the course of the previous years, if a submarine communications cable had been cut, the country’s internet would have faced disruptions, he said, noting that the ministry diversified the internet access routes, so despite some problems regarding submarine and terrestrial cables, Iranians did not experience any disruptions.

The average speed of cell phone internet at the beginning of the incumbent administration was around 21.5 Mbps based on international internet tracking dashboards, which has increased by over 37 Mbps, Zarepour mentioned, adding that the speed of internet of the fixed communications sector stood at 9.2 Mbps before August 2021, which has now exceeded 15 Mbps both in fixed and mobile communications, showing an increase of about 60%.

