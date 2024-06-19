Thousands of children in Gaza in danger of death

The Zionist regime and its accomplice the US prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid and medical services to the Gaza Strip, IRNA cited an Arab news network on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian government’s information center called on the global community to immediately meddle in the case and stop the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Prior to this statement, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had urged the United Nations and the world community to urgently take decision about cessation of starvation and genocidal acts in Gaza.

Hamas also called on the Arab and Islamic states to put pressure on the Israeli regime to open crossings and let in aid into Gaza.

The occupying Israeli regime and the US administration insist on keeping the civilian Palestinians in hunger.

Since the onset of war in Gaza, over 37,000, mostly women and children have been killed in enclave.

