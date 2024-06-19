Iran produces over 112,000 metric tons of aluminum ingots in 2 months

Based on the IMIDRO’s data, among the country’s four major producers, South Aluminum Corporation had the best performance in the two months, producing 47,002 mt of aluminum ingots, followed by Iranian Aluminum Company producing 31,122 mt, Almahdi Aluminum Company producing 27,920 mt, and Iran Alumina Company producing 6,229 mt of the product.

According to the data, during the mentioned period, 38,061 mt of alumina powder, 64,558 mt of aluminum hydrate, and 139,069 mt of bauxite were produced by Iran Alumina Company.

