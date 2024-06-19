"Iranians' Festivals" translated into Italian

The book depicts Iranian traditions, heritage, old holidays, and the glory of the Persian culture, Amini told IRNA on Tuesday.

The book was translated into Italian to introduce ancient Persian traditions and culture to Italian society to help foster solidarity between the two nations, according to the official’s remarks.

He went on to say that Iranian's Festivals tries to introduce the philosophy of designation of the Iranian fests and holidays.

Persian traditions belong to all Iranians and all have endeavored to preserve them, Amini underlined.

In his remarks, Amini referred to Nowruz and Sadeh as examples of the oldest Persian fests.

Celebrated 50 days before the Iranian New Year (Nowruz), Sadeh is one of the oldest cultural ceremonies. The festivity honors the sacred elements of fire, water, wind, and soil to defeat the forces of darkness, frost, and cold.

A credible Italian publisher IRFAN, which has a long-lasting cooperation with the Iranian cultural attaché office in Rome, has published the Persian holidays book translated by Mahdi (Giuseppe) Aiello with an introduction written by Amini.

