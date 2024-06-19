Iranian, Russian Prosecutors General discuss expanding judicial ties

In the meeting held in Moscow on Tuesday, referring to the developing ties between Iran and Russia in various political and economic fields, Movahhedi-Azad emphasized activating common potentials in judicial fields, especially in the fight against corruption and organized crimes.

"The MoUs between Iran and Russia in judicial fields have provided the basis for fruitful cooperation that can continue in the future", he said.

Iran's prosecutor general, Mohammad Movahedi-Azad and the Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, Igor Viktorovich Krasnov meet inSt. Petersburg, Russia

Krasnov, for his part, said that Iran's admission into BRICS group of developing nations has increased the potentials to expand bilateral and multilateral relations with BRICS members.

We can provide the security and rights of our citizens with joint cooperation in dealing with extremism, terrorism and corruption, Krasnov said.

He declared his country's readiness to expand cooperation with Iran in scientific, educational fields, adding that Moscow is ready to sign a MoU with the Iranian side in this regard.

Iran's prosecutor general meets with Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation

Earlier on Monday, Movahhedi-Azad held talks with the Minister of Justice of the Russian Federation Konstantin Chuychenko, in Moscow, and discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of law and justice.

At the meeting, Movahhedi- Azad said that relations between Iran and Russia are slated to expand in all fields, especially in the field of judicial cooperation.

Referring to the MoUs signed between the two countries in the field of fight against cybercrime, smuggling and organized crime, Iran's prosecutor general said that Iran and Russia have close cooperation in these fields and the cooperation will expand day by day.

Chuychenko said in the meeting that late President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi had played a very prominent role in helping improve relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.

He referred to the 6th meeting of heads of prosecutorial services of BRICS states in St. Petersburg, Russia, said that this meeting will further expand judicial and legal cooperation between the member countries.

The Russian Justice Minister referred to the MoUs signed between Iran and Russia in the judicial fields and said that those documents and agreements will be implemented to help boost relations between Russia and Iran.

