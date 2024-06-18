Sanaa condemns US' interference in Yemen's internal affairs

According to the Yemeni media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the National Salvation Government of Yemen in Sana'a announced in a statement that it condemns what was mentioned in the statement of the US State Department and a number of countries about the arrest of the American-Israeli spy network in Yemen.

It is stated in this statement that the American statement is a clear interference in the internal affairs of Yemen and insists on continuing to deny and ignore the principles and provisions of the UN Charter and international laws. This statement is a desperate attempt to cover up the scandal of this country that the security agencies exposed.

On Monday, the Yemeni military announced it busted a team of spies working for American and Israeli agencies, delivering a significant blow to plots hatched against the Yemeni government institutions.

A military statement said that the spies had "proven" and "direct" connections with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Zionist regime’s Mossad.

The statement added that some detainees had been collaborating with the CIA since the 1980s and 1990s and stole "highly sensitive" information about Yemeni state institutions, including military.

According to IRNA, Major General Abdul Hakim Hashem Al-Khaiwani, head of Yemen’s Security and Intelligence Service, stated in a televised address on Monday that the American-Israeli spy network has played a role of espionage and sabotage in official and unofficial institutions on behalf of the enemy for several decades but “with God's help, members of an extensive US and Israeli espionage network were arrested."

He said that spies were recruited from the country’s different institutions and sectors, including economy and education.

A month ago, the Yemeni security apparatus had nabbed another group of 18 spies, known as Force 400.

