China's NDU delegation visits Iran Army's staff college

Headed by Lieutenant General Wu Jieming, dean of the NDU's Management College, the Chinese delegation toured the University of Command and Staff in Tehran on Tuesday to get acquainted with its academic, educational and research programs.

Brigadier General Hossein Valivand Zamani, the commander of the University of Command and Staff, welcomed the Chinese delegation.

"... the friendship between Iran and China, especially in recent years, has been very notable, and we are interested in further developing bilateral relations in the defense and military spheres," he said.

The commander then briefed his Chinese guests on various educational and research activities of the Iranian Army's university.

"The Army's University of Command and Staff has considerable scientific resources in the field of training army officers and other armed forces at various levels," he noted.

The general pointed out that the university has the capacity to hold Persian language training courses for military cadets from China and is ready to implement student exchange programs with the country.

Lieutenant General Wu, for his part, welcomed deeper interactions between China and Iran in the defense and military sectors.

He expressed hope that their visit to the Iranian Army's university will have a positive impact on the expansion of bilateral military ties.

