Iran calls for stopping genocide in Gaza

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, announced the congratulatory message of Ali Bagheri Kani, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeihun Bayramov on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Bagheri Kani expressed his hope that with the blessing of this great and auspicious Eid, and by taking advantage of divine teachings and with joint efforts, the Islamic Ummah will witness the end of war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip and the strengthening of unity and solidarity.

Earlier, the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mokhber had congratulated the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Eid al-Adha in a written message.

In his congratulatory message to Ilham Aliyev, Mokhber also expressed hope for the end of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza.

