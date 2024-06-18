8,663 Zionist soldiers transferred to rehabilitation centers

According to Al-Ahed news website, the regime's Knesset (parliament) announced in a statement that from October 7, 2023, simultaneously with the initiation of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm until now, some 8,663 Zionist military forces have been transferred to mental and physical rehabilitation centers.

The statement did not point to the sorts of injuries and harms; however, it emphasized that the most common type of injuries is wounds to the hands and feet, which accounts for 42% of injuries, and after experiencing incidents related to war, 21% of troopers suffered from mental reactions and shock. Additionally, 9% experienced internal injuries, 7% suffered spinal cord injuries, 8% had ear injuries, and 2% suffered from eye injuries.

The Knesset also mentioned that 35% of the wounded troops, who transferred to those centers, were suffering from mental problems.

Mickey Levy, a member of the Knesset, criticized that a cabinet that dispatches its military forces to the battlefield must know how to take care of them upon their return and not abandon them as soon as their active service comes to an end.

The Zionist official also warned that the issue of mental problems of veterans is a time bomb.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported that more than 10,000 military forces have requested psychotherapy services since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Zionist media outlets have time and again reported suicide incidents among those troopers who returned from the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

The Israeli regime’s army claimed that 662 personnel of its military forces have been killed since October 7 and 528 others have been seriously injured, but some reports show the real number of casualties of this war is much higher.

