Malaysia PM announces plan to join BRICS

“We have indicated, as a policy, that we are” joining, Anwar Ibrahim was quoted by the Singaporean daily The Straits Times as saying in an interview with the Chinese news outlet Guancha.

“We have made a decision. We are placing the formal procedures soon,” he added.

Malaysia belongs to the global south and its possible membership in BRICS is of strategic importance because of the position of the Strait of Malacca as an important shipping route between the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Expressing his satisfaction that the world is no longer unipolar, he said that BRICS provides a ray of hope for creating balance in the world.

“We can no longer accept a scenario in which the West wants to control the discourse; since the reality is that they are no longer colonial powers and independent countries must express themselves freely,” he said.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

