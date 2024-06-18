Eight patients killed in fire in hospital in north Iran

Speaking to reporters about the latest situation at Ghaem International Hospital following the massive fire, Ashoubi said that from the onset of the incident early in the day, all 142 patients in the hospital were transported to other medical facilities while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Out of the 142 patients, 33 were hospitalized in the ICU, Ashoubi added, noting that the officials are investigating the deaths of eight of those patients who were in the ICU.

The massive fire began early on Tuesday at the 250-bed Ghaem International Hospital and was completely extinguished by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

