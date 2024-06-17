11 dead, dozens missing as migrant boats sink in Mediterranean

According to IRNA, citing Reuters, a German aid group known as Resqship said its ship rescued 51 migrants from a sinking wooden boat and found 10 bodies below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy’s tiny Lampedusa island

“A total of 61 people were on the wooden boat, which was full of water. Our crew was able to evacuate 51 people, two of whom were unconscious – they had to be cut free with an axe,” it added. “The 10 dead are in the flooded lower deck of the boat.”

Another search and rescue operation began off the Calabrian coast following a Mayday call by a French boat, sailing about 120 miles from Italian shores, the Italian Coast Guard said.

The United Nations Refugee Agency, the International Organization for Migration and UNICEF also announced in a joint statement that these migrants are from Syria, Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, UN agencies said another ship caught fire and sank about 200 kilometers off the coast of Calabria, Italy. According to the reports of these institutions, at least 64 people disappeared in the sea and the body of a woman has also been found.

These institutions said that the migrants on the second ship were people from Iran, Syria and Iraq who were heading to Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration, including today's statistics, since 2014, more than 23,500 asylum seekers have been killed or disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea, which has made this sea the most dangerous migration route in the world.

