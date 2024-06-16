Jun 17, 2024, 1:50 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85511558
T T
0 Persons

Tags

UN chief expresses solidarity with Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Jun 17, 2024, 1:50 AM
News ID: 85511558
UN chief expresses solidarity with Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Tehran, IRNA- Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, while congratulating Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Feast of Sacrifice, expressed solidarity with people around the world who cannot celebrate the occasion with their loved ones due to continuous war and conflicts.

Guterres wrote on the X social network on Sunday that "I extend my solidarity with all Muslims who, because of conflict, violence & division, will not be able to celebrate with their loved ones."

“May the values of solidarity & empathy that this occasion inspires guide us towards compassion & peace for all”, the UN chief added in his post.

Guterres has repeatedly criticized the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and stressed that this terror must stop.

According to IRNA, the Eid al-Adha prayer was held at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Quds on Sunday with the presence of 40,000 Palestinian worshipers.

Palestinians in Gaza observed a somber Eid with gathering outside destroyed mosques and at cemeteries.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God offered a sheep in his place.

4399


 

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .