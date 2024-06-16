UN chief expresses solidarity with Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Guterres wrote on the X social network on Sunday that "I extend my solidarity with all Muslims who, because of conflict, violence & division, will not be able to celebrate with their loved ones."

“May the values of solidarity & empathy that this occasion inspires guide us towards compassion & peace for all”, the UN chief added in his post.

Guterres has repeatedly criticized the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and stressed that this terror must stop.

According to IRNA, the Eid al-Adha prayer was held at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Quds on Sunday with the presence of 40,000 Palestinian worshipers.

Palestinians in Gaza observed a somber Eid with gathering outside destroyed mosques and at cemeteries.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God offered a sheep in his place.

