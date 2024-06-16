Iran’s domestic wheat purchase at over $1.3bn since April

Alireza Mohajer, a senior official with the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad (MAJ) said on Sunday that the figure is 200,000 tons more than that of last year’s corresponding period.

He added that the government has paid over $500 million to the farmers and the rest sum will be gradually paid to them.

The official noted that the wheat harvest is underway in 25 provinces and will continue until late September.

The southwestern province of Khuzestan has been the number one province in the supply of wheat with a 1.6 million tons of supply, followed by the provinces of Golestan, Fars and Ilam which ranked second to fourth respectively, the official said, adding that with the beginning of harvest in the temperate provinces, the rankings will change, except for Khuzestan province which is expected to keep it first place.

9341**2050