Iran, Russia discuss Caucasus developments

The two diplomats met in Tehran on Sunday which took place as part of a visit to Tehran by the Russian envoy.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian official referred to the common stances of Iran and Russia on different regional and international issues, urging the need for further cooperation of the two countries on the Caucasus region which he said is of special significant to the interests and national security of Iran and Russia.

He briefed the Russian diplomat on Iran’s policy regarding the Caucasus developments as it seeks a peaceful settlement to the regional issues, warning that the alien powers have increased their intervention in this region.

He called for further consultations between Tehran and Moscow on the Caucasus issue, emphasizing the need for both countries to make maximum use of regional mechanisms such as 3+3 format.

The Russian envoy, for his part, said that his country has made every effort to restore peace in this region.

He stressed that Iran and Russia have to keep their close interactions to fight against the interventions of foreign players in the region.

