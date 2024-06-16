Arabs, Israeli regime mull regional force for post-war period in Gaza: Report

The Lebanese daily quoted an Egyptian source as saying that the Arab states attached a condition for their participation in the governing of the Gaza Strip via creating a joint force (known as a peacekeeping force) to the establishment of an international framework for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

The Egyptian source said that Cairo considers this proposal executable following the implementation of announced steps by the United States and Israel, adding that Washington is getting ready to publicly announce this plan, which it thinks will receive international support.

According to the source, the US plan consists of the formation of an international force to administer the Gaza Strip until a Palestinian establishment capable of governing the besieged area and the occupied West Bank is formed; however, the White House would not announce this proposal until it receives preliminary approval from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Two sources told American news website Axios that top generals from the US, the Israeli regime, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt held talks in the Bahraini capital Manama.

The meeting was held in a situation where several different Palestinian groups and people underlined the governance of the Gaza Strip and its crossings is an internal issue, and no foreign side is entitled to interfere in this regard.

Various Palestinian groups also issued a joint statement, announcing that they will not accept any form of guardianship over the Rafah crossing from any side, as they consider it a form of occupation.

