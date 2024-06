Brigadier General Goudarzi said on Sunday that the militants were affiliated with a terrorist group and had entered Iran through the southeastern border.

He said that they were identified while they were seeking to carry out a “sabotage” act in Saravan County.

The arrested terrorist has confessed that he was a member of the Ansar al-Furqan terror group, he added.

A sizable cache of munitions was confiscated as well, Goudarzi said.

6125**4354