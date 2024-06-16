Library of renowned scholar Azartash Azarnoush donated to research institute

The donated library contains 4,648 books and publications as well as personal research notes of Azarnoush, according to a press release by the Public Relations Office of the center on Sunday.

The report said the library will work as an independent section at the center and by the name of the prominent scholar.

Azartash Azarnoush was born in the city of Qom and specialized in Arabic literature.

He was the director of the Arabic Department of the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia, the Tehran-based institute active in researching and publishing general and topical encyclopedias about Iranian and Islamic culture.

He was also an active member of the Supreme Scientific Council, which is part of the Center for the Great Islamic Encyclopedia.

Azarnoush passed away on October 7, 2021, at the age of 84.

