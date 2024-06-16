Italian PM justifies Israeli genocide in Gaza

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Meloni expressed no remorse for more than 8-month of the Israeli bloodshed in Gaza and failed to condemn the carnage but she missed no chance to blame the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas for the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, last year.

“I think we need to remember who started all this, and it wasn’t Israel, but someone who killed civilians, women and children,” she said on the last day of the G7 summit held in southern Italy.

Despite her pro-Zionist stance and justification for the refusal of the G7 leaders to condemn the crimes committed by the regime in Gaza, Meloni called on all parties to work toward peace.

The pro-Zionist Italian leader also warned that “Israel is falling into a trap” in its counter-responses to the Palestinian operation.

“For the trap of Hamas was to isolate it (the regime). It seems it is working,” Meloni said, adding that Israel’s friends “need to give clear words to Israel, for its safety … and this is exactly what Italy is doing.”

4399