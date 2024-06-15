Jun 16, 2024, 1:03 AM
Qassempour wins gold in freestyle wrestling in Italy

Tehran, IRNA- Iranian freestyle wrestler Kamran Qassempour wins gold in the Italian tournament held in Sassari City Matteo Pellicone Memorial, Italy.

According to IRNA's Saturday evening report, Qassempour was the only athlete representing Iran in the 92 kg category and faced his opponents periodically in a group of five and finally overpowered them.

In the first match, the Iranian wrestler won with a score of 10-0 against Vassilj Guccini from Italy. In the second fight, he won against Ion Demian from Moldova with 11-0 points and was declared the winner in the third battle due to the absence of Cedric Vella from Malta.

In the finals, Iranian Gladiator Qassempour defeated Italy’s Francesco Gorgune with a score of 10 to 0 and grabbed the gold medal.

